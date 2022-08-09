Netizens amused by cat getting a ride home in car

ARE cats really our pets? Or are we theirs?

Netizens found themselves pondering this question after watching a viral video posted by TikTok user @unajwaa about her cat.

In the caption, the user wrote that “every day the cat visits the neighbour’s house and we have to invite him back.”

The video begins by showing the woman driving her car around a neighbourhood in search for her adventurous cat. She stopped by a green field, saying: “I saw it here yesterday.”

Suddenly she spotted her pet, a while cat with black patches. She called out “Balik (Let’s go)!”, while opening the car door, letting the cat know that she had been searching for it.

Surprisingly, the cat appeared to understand the owner’s command, and leisurely begins to climb into the car. Netizens likened the cat’s attitude to “a boss being picked up by their driver at the office.”

Some of the comments to the TikTok post read: “We are the workers and cats are the bosses,“ while another netizen commented that “the cat walked out (on foot) but comes back in a car.”