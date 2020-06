Potterheads wil be delighted to know that there’s another place to realize their dreams of a magical world other than visiting Universal Studios in Osaka. In a report by Kyodo News, the Seibu Railway company officially announced the closure of the 94-year-old amusement park Toshimaen in Nerima to make way for a new Harry Potter theme park.

Toshimaen, one of the oldest and largest amusement parks in Tokyo, will close its doors on August 31 and construction for the new theme park is expected to commence in the first half of 2023.

There have been talks that the planned Harry Potter attraction will resemble the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London.

If that is true, the new park will not have rides such as the one at Universal Studios Japan but visitors will get to view production sets, get up-close to props such as wands and potions as seen in the movies and pretend to shop at Diagon Alley.

According to Kyodo News, the park will be built to be able to be used as an emergency shelter space in the event of a disaster too.