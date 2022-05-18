Nightclub-goer gives away RM100k in cash with money gun

RECENTLY, a video showing a man allegedly giving out RM100,000 in cash using a Supreme spray gun at a nightclub in Subang went viral on social media.

Local influencer Gatita Yan posted the video in a series of Instagram stories.

The video showed a man clad in a black t-shirt loading RM50 notes into the Supreme cash cannon before releasing it to the crowd, with cheers following each shot.

In the caption of the video, Gatita wrote that the man had supposedly ‘shot’ RM100,000 into the party.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Sunday night, but Gatita has since deleted the Instagram stories at press time.

According to China Press, the man at the club is a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and a luxury watch dealer.