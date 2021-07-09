Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Prom MV is a theatrical treat

Olivia Rodrigo has been topping the pop music charts ever since she debuted. First there was her runaway hit single ‘Drivers License’, which inspired a viral TikTok challenge and topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for eight straight weeks. Next, her debut album titled ‘Sour’ was released in May to critical acclaim.

The 18-year-old musician also treated Livies (her fans) with a beautiful and mesmerising concert film, Sour Prom on June 30, 2021. The concert film sees the singer singing a mashup of all her hits in a full prom night sequence with the audience and fans as her dates.

Fans will be able to pick out the list of songs such as ‘Happier’, ‘Déjà vu’, ‘Brutal’, ‘Traitor’ and ‘Jealousy, Jealousy.’ The whimsical medley dramatically concludes with her current global smash, Good 4 U, while she leads a marching band.