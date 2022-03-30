One-armed teacher decorates classrom by himself

IT is said that “s good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and a love of learning.”

We often remember at least one teacher during our school days, who guided and motivated students, instilled moral values, and taught us to face obstacles in life.

These teachers leave us with a lasting impression and their lessons would forever be in our memory.

A recent viral video showed how one teacher took the initiative to paint a classroom, decorate the three notice boards, and even the student’s tables, all despite having just one arm!

You can watch the video here.

Its not his responsibility to decorate the classroom but he decided to do it anyway to inspire students.

The teacher recorded the whole process, transforming the ‘boring’ classroom into a beautifully decorated one to welcome his students.

The differently-abled teacher is a perfect example of how to inspire students to maintain their passion for learning.

A lesson that would extend beyond the four walls of the classroom.