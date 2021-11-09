Parents teach child to be kind to garbage collector, receives praise

A TikTok user, @denik923, recently uploaded a video in which a couple was seen teaching their toddler to get along with sanitary workers.

According to The Rakyat Post, the worker was picking up trash in front of their house.

In the video, the boy handed several boxes of the Milo drink and was greeted with open arms by the worker.

The boy’s father also had time to teach his little boy to say thank you and wave before moving back into the house.

Netizens quickly noticed the video and praised the parents for educating their children to be kind to the cleaning worker.

Many also hope that other parents can learn from the example and teach their children the same.