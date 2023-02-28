Parking uncle allegedly throws summons down drain, ‘saves’ drivers from fines

AS MALAYSIANS, we are aware of how difficult it can be to find parking on a daily basis, but thanks to this story, we may be introduced to a local superhero.

In a recent Facebook discussion about Malacca, a netizen mentioned a parking uncle. He stated in the post:

“This uncle asked people to park here and charged RM5. He guaranteed that they will not get any summons.”

The internet user eventually discovered that the uncle had actually been tossing the summons down the drain! So, you wouldn’t have known if you hadn’t seen it.

Many online users laughed at this incident, while others claimed that the uncle had no ethics. A netizen joked saying “The most direct way to deal with a problem is to throw them away”.

Another local almost mentioned that there would still be a record even if the uncle dumped the summons down the drain. Another netizen added to that by stating that people will be made aware of the summons once they renew their auto insurance or road tax and by then he would be gone.

What do you think? Do you believe this hometown hero tried to help us or did he just put our troubles off till tomorrow?