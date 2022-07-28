PDRM: Police escort in viral video broke no laws

RECENTLY a Twitter user uploaded a footage that showed the dashcam owner driving in his lane while the opposite lane had slight congestion.

Out of nowhere, a police convoy and tow trucks appeared in front of the dashcam owner and were coming right at him. The driver was then forced to swerve to the side of the road to avoid a collision.

“Congratulations PDRM. The safety of the ordinary people are disregarded,” the user wrote in the tweet.

The tweet had since gone viral online and netizens expressed their anger on how the police can blatantly break the rules, especially when it comes to escorting VIPs.

To this, acting Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun reportedly said the driver involved was given a warning and reminder to use the siren and turn out its emergency light to alert other road users.

He added that road users are reminded to give way to police escorts or stop temporarily to avoid accidents.

“The police escorts are bound by Section 21 of the Police Act 1967,“ he said.