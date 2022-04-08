PDRM: S’poreans can be arrested, barred from exiting M’sia due to outstanding traffic violations

SINGAPOREANS with outstanding summonses and have been issued arrest warrants can be barred from entering or leaving this country and the traffic offenders can also be arrested and charged in court immediately, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim.

According to Mat Kasim, there is 108,757 traffic summons issued to Singaporean motorists between 2016 to 2021 to date that has yet to be paid by Singaporeans.

He also denied allegations that there were weaknesses in enforcement against the island republic’s citizens and stressed that JSPT always conducted the Foreigners’ Outstanding Summonses Operation (OSTWA) to take action against any of these traffic offenders.

Mat Kasim also said that enforcement operations are continuously being conducted to track down Singaporean motorists who break the law in Malaysia.