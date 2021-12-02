Police look for driver of car on bike lane of Federal Highway

PETALING JAYA: A video of a car being driven on the motorcycle lane at Km29.5 of the Federal Highway yesterday has gone viral.

The 23-sec video shows motorcyclists trailing the car and honking at it to alert the driver of his or her mistake.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid confirmed that a police report had been lodged..

“Investigations are also being conducted under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

“Those with information related to the incident can contact traffic investigating officer Inspector Rozilah Hussin at 016-2679 025.”