Report: NRD dataset for sale

A GROUP of hackers have now claimed to have the personal details of 22.5 million Malaysians stolen from the National Registration Department (NRD), The Vibes reports.

The report cited a website known as Amanz reported that the details leaked are MyKad numbers, names, dates of birth, home addresses, gender, and registered phone numbers belonging to those born between 1940 and 2004.

The hackers are said to be looking to sell the data for US$10,000 (RM43,870) in bitcoin, while it is yet to be ascertained if NRD is aware of the leak.

Meanwhile, tech site lowyat.net reported that the search for the sale was listed in a “well-known database marketplace” rather than the dark web, which makes it easier to access.

To entice buyers, the seller posted personal details of Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin along with the sale listing to “prove” the ownership of the 160GB dataset that even contains photographs used in MyKads.