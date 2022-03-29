Road bully drives dangerously, gets stopped at police roadblock

After the viral road rage incident in Klang that involved a lorry and a motorcycle chasing an ambulance, another road rage incident has come to light, this time involving a lorry van driver in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong.
A video that was posted on TikTok by user @muhammadnurfitri5 showed began with the scene of a man standing in the middle of the road blocking a black Axia. He was seen striking the car’s bonnet with his hands and shouting at the car driver. It is unknown what situation led up to the man’s actions.
The man then moved to the side to allow the Axia to pass, but continued shouting at the car driver. He then proceeded to enter his own vehicle, a small lorry van.
The TikTok video then continued with the user following the lorry van as it began to tailgate the Axia, driving dangerously close to it in an aggressive manner, as they proceeded through slow traffic.
The TikTok user could be heard speaking with another passenger in his vehicle, amazed that the lorry driver was behaving so recklessly on the road
Soon however, they all arrived at a routine roadblock which was manned by the police. The driver of the Axia could be seen saying something to one of the officers, who them motioned for the lorry van driver to pull over to the side.
The lorry van driver could be seen attempting to drive away, but two other traffic officers intervened and eventually forced the vehicle to the side of the road.
While all this was going on, the TikTok user and his friend theorise that the road rager was most likely drunk.
If you are a victim of road rage and find that the aggressor is pursuing you, try to head directly to a police station or an area where police officers are known to be stationed or patrol around.