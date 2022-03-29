Road bully drives dangerously, gets stopped at police roadblock

After the viral road rage incident in Klang that involved a lorry and a motorcycle chasing an ambulance, another road rage incident has come to light, this time involving a lorry van driver in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong.

A video that was posted on TikTok by user @muhammadnurfitri5 showed began with the scene of a man standing in the middle of the road blocking a black Axia. He was seen striking the car’s bonnet with his hands and shouting at the car driver. It is unknown what situation led up to the man’s actions.

The man then moved to the side to allow the Axia to pass, but continued shouting at the car driver. He then proceeded to enter his own vehicle, a small lorry van.

The TikTok video then continued with the user following the lorry van as it began to tailgate the Axia, driving dangerously close to it in an aggressive manner, as they proceeded through slow traffic.

The TikTok user could be heard speaking with another passenger in his vehicle, amazed that the lorry driver was behaving so recklessly on the road