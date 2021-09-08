Sabah’s RM64 million skybridge that leads no where puzzles netizens

A skybridge in Kota Kinabalu which is set to open to the public tomorrow on 9 September is certainly about to become a symbol of our time. The skybridge is supposed to link Asia City, Center Point Shopping Mall and, Api-Api Centre and make it easy for pedestrians to cross instead of using the busy street below. However, some Sabahans noticed that the path to Center Point Shopping Mall leads to a dead end. Where does it go and most importantly, why is it built that way?

Anyone who wants to get to the mall has to turn back, get down from the skybridge, and cross the street. This completely defeats the purpose of having a bridge in the first place. According to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, the completion of the project “shows that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-led government is a proactive and caring government.” It’s reported that it cost RM31.5 million to build the bridge but the construction was delayed when the developer went bankrupt.

According to The Rakyat Post, Hajiji visited the site and allocated RM4.7 million from the state government to see the project to completion. The drama continues when a Twitter user @ALRashidZulkefl did some digging and discovered a document dated 6 November 2019 stating that RM60 million has been allocated to the project by the previous government and it needs another RM4 million to complete. The same question is on everyone’s minds, “Where did the RM2.78 million go?” Local netizens, who are probably aren’t surprised by white elephant buildings, anymore wittily shared their thoughts.

