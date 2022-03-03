Sarawak teen lands university spot after uphill battle with internet connection

FRANK STEWARD PANTING SA, who rose to fame recently for trekking two hours uphill for his online university interview — has succeeded in getting into Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), reports The Borneo Post.

His commitment to achieve his dream of becoming a teacher did not escape the attention of UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, who confirmed Frank is now officially a student of the university.

In a Facebook post, Md Amin commended Frank for his willingness to trek up Bukit Kelingkang for better internet speed, as well as his father Sa Ujom for building the makeshift hut where Frank sat to attend the interview.

On his own Facebook page, Frank shared a photo of him receiving the offer letter to study at UPSI.

It was handed over by UPSI deputy vice chancellor (student affairs and alumni) Assoc Prof Dr Norkhalid Salimin at the Betong District Education Office.

Recently, a viral video of Frank made the headlines by trekking two hours up Bukit Kelingkang for better internet speed to attend university admission interviews that were being held virtually.

Frank was also seen sitting on a bemban mat in the makeshift hut attending the interview.