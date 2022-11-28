Singapore introduces first bus stop-gym concept

A bus stop in Singapore encourages its patrons to get their daily dose of light exercise and charge their mobile phones while waiting for the bus.

Named ‘Recharge’, it is a two-week trial starting from Nov 21 to Dec 5 located at 200 Boon Lay Bus Stop, according to the Minister for National Development Desmond Lee in his Instagram post.

“This is a simple but meaningful initiative to get our residents to carry out simple exercises and charge their handphones while waiting for the bus,” he said in his post.

Desmond added that ‘Recharge’ is a result of a collaboration between the Singapore University of Technology and Design’s (SUTD) SOULab, Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of Health Office for Healthcare Transformation (MOHT).

Vouchers will also be given away to those who have hit 150 minutes of exercise per week at the ‘Recharge’ bus stop.