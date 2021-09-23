$!Singaporean man turns HDB room into beautiful space for himself and his 3 spiders

A Singaporean man turned his HDB room into a beautiful home office and his creative vision definitely paid off! Kelvin Lee, a web developer and graphic designer, posted pictures of his home office and work station on Facebook. He shared that he has always loved to DIY and tinker around.

According to Mothership, Lee was working overseas previously but returned to Singapore to care for his mother. While doing freelance work, he realised he needed an office space of his own so he decided to do-it-all himself.

First, he created a mock-up of the room using 3D modelling software to get the dimensions right before painting the whole room dark grey and installing the necessary light fixtures. He also loves to upcycle items and repurposed the fake plants from his wedding to decorate the space. Lee explained that he just stuck the fake plants into foams.

However, what makes his home office stand out even more are the four acrylic tanks specifically for spiders he rescued. Currently, three spiders share the office space with him. He has named them Coffee, Siew Dai, and Hershey.

Out of the three, his favourite spider is Coffee. He even set up a special corner in the room on a desk right next to his for the spider. His wife complained that he pampers Coffee too much and he agrees. Lee’s bond with Coffee is understandable because Lee practically raised Coffee ever since she was an egg. “I love her the most,” said Lee.