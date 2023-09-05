Singaporean man wins lottery using ChatGPT

WHEN it comes to winning the lottery, most of the time, it all boils down to determination and luck, but some individuals may have been able to ‘crack’ the lottery code either with technology or probability.

A Singaporean man had recently utilised Artificial Intelligence (AI) in his favour by testing out the notorious AI chatbot, ChatGPT, in generating winning lottery numbers.

The viral TikTok video showed the man, Aaron Tan, asking the chatbot to provide a set of seven numbers from 1 to 49 to which the bot responded with numbers: “12, 21, 28, 36, 42, 44, 47”.

“Decided to ask ChatGPT for a set of nice seven numbers for the May 4 (5/4/23) draw, and it did strike!” captioned the video.

Tan then decided to give it a shot and filled out his lottery ticket with the AI-generated figures betting on one of the prizes amounting to S$ 2.4 million (RM8,045,555.90).

Surprisingly, three of the seven AI-generated numbers matched the grand prize.

According to WeirdKaya, Tan said the idea of using ChatGPT to strike the lottery came about when he and his friends worked on a school project.

He and his friends, during the project, had used the chatbot for research purposes until one of his friends mentioned that ChatGPT could answer various questions, which kickstarted the idea of using the chatbot to come up with lottery numbers just for fun, also considering the upcoming S$2.4 million draw.

After seeing that some of the numbers matched the winning numbers for the lottery grand prize, the young man was taken aback at the fact that him spending S$8 (RM26.80) yielded S$50 (RM167.60) in return to which he decided to share his good fortune on TikTok.

Tan added that he might use ChatGPT every now and then for predicting lottery numbers when it comes to more lucrative draws, but as of now, he only plans to use it for research purposes.