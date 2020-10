SM Entertainment just introduced its new girl group. The new four-band girl group is named aespa and each singer will have their own avatar counterpart in the virtual world. The members of aespa are Karina, Winter, NingNing and Aeri. The name aespa is an amalgamation of the words “avatar,” “experience,” and “aspect,” with the meaning of “being able to experience a new world through another avatar of yourself.” It’s also a hint to show that the group has many different sides and layers to them.

SM Entertainment founder and chief producer Lee Soo Man explained the concept of aespa. He explained that the artist members of aespa exist in the real world while their avatars exist in the virtual world. One day, their avatars meet their real world counterpart. Both counterparts will interact with each other through the digital world as shown in the recent introductory video titled MY, KARINA (video above). According to Soompi, Karina is 20 years old and hails from South Korea. She possesses various skills including vocals, rap and dance. Karina, also known as Yoo Ji Min, found herself in hot waters after netizens revealed that she has once insulted various idols such as EXO, NCT and BTS. As such, some fans have asked that she not be allowed to debut with aespa. However, SM Entertainment has released a statement to refute these allegations and claimed the rumours are just fabrications.

Karina







Group member Winter is only 19 years old and also hails from South Korea. She’s said to possess outstanding vocal and dance skills.

Winter