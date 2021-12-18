Snowfall in Genting

HAVE you ever wanted to experience snow, but never had the chance?

Well, you’re in for a treat! Christmas is in full swing, and now Malaysians get to experience the magical season in one of Malaysia’s popular attractions, Genting Highlands.

TikTok user @pedzulkefli recently documented her exciting experience, and shared it with her followers.

The 10-second video showed her enjoying the artificial snowfall at Central Park in Genting and she urged her followers to visit it too.

Meanwhile, Genting is also inviting everyone to come and play at Central Park and take in the chilly breeze.

If you want to experience snowfall at Genting Winter Wonderland, here is the daily snowfall schedule:

Monday – Tuesday: 6.13pm, 8.38pm, 9.53pm

Wednesday – Friday: 6.13pm, 8.23pm, 9.53pm

Saturday – Sunday: 5.08pm, 6.13pm, 7.23pm, 8.23pm, 9.23pm

Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve snowfall schedule (Dec 24 and Dec 31, 2021): 6.13pm, 7.23pm, 8.38pm, 9.53pm, 11.18pm, 12am.

You can watch the video here.