Solemn Hari Raya Aidiladha video made netizens tear up

The Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations this year is another sombre event this year no thanks to the pandemic.

A viral TikTok video posted by @zackaffendi once again showed the extent of the ‘damage’ unleashed by the Covid-19 virus.

While everyone gets to stay home during the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations, a crew of frontliners spent it by burying the dead at a cemetery.

According to his TikTok profile, @zackaffendi is part of the team which manages the burial process.

The frontliners in full personal protective equipment (PPE) even performed takbir raya while waiting for more bodies to arrive to be buried at Ainsdale Cemetery, Seremban.