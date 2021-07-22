Solemn Hari Raya Aidiladha video made netizens tear up

The Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations this year is another sombre event this year no thanks to the pandemic.
A viral TikTok video posted by @zackaffendi once again showed the extent of the ‘damage’ unleashed by the Covid-19 virus.
While everyone gets to stay home during the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations, a crew of frontliners spent it by burying the dead at a cemetery.
According to his TikTok profile, @zackaffendi is part of the team which manages the burial process.
The frontliners in full personal protective equipment (PPE) even performed takbir raya while waiting for more bodies to arrive to be buried at Ainsdale Cemetery, Seremban.
In the video, they can be seen sitting and waiting while being surrounded by the brown earth.
In the comments, @zackaffendi wrote, “Thank you all for the prayers... This was our first Hari Raya Aidiladha at a graveyard.”
The video, which has reached more than 1.5 million views, touched the hearts of many netizens.
@zackaffendi salam aidiladha..mohon maaf jika kami ade membuat kesilapan ##covid19 ##frontlinermalaysia ##zackaffendi ##tajhiz ♬ Takbir aidiladha - zackaffendi
salam aidiladha..mohon maaf jika kami ade membuat kesilapan ##covid19 ##frontlinermalaysia ##zackaffendi ##tajhiz
“This is the first time in my life seeing takbir raya recited in the cemetery. Allahu Akbar, so somber,“ a TikTok user wrote.
Another user wrote, “I didn’t realise I had tears in my eyes. You have to carry such a huge burden. Ya Allah, wish you the best in all you do. Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha, everyone.”
“All of us are complaining about being bored at home while the frontliners [are out there burying the bodies],” lamented another.
“They are heroes. Thank you so much,” another TikTok user wrote.
The next comment summarised everyone’s sentiments well and it reads, “This is so sad. We are at home with family while the frontliners are still working. Thank you frontliners for your service. Only Allah will be able to return your deeds.”