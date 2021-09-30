Squid Game creator says no immediate plans for season 2

Netflix’s Squid Game is on track to be Netflix’s most popular show ever. According to Mr Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, there’s a good chance Squid Game is going to be their biggest show ever.

“Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” he said.

The series which was released on September 17 surpassed all of Netflix’s other non-English language hits such as Spanish heist drama Money Heist and French mystery series Lupin.

The nine-episode series was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The tale revolves around a group of indebted people who joined a deadly competition to try and win 45.6 million won.

While fans are eagerly waiting for Season 2, the creator of the show is not mentally prepared to work on a sequel yet. Based on a report by The Straits Times, Hwang took six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes of Squid Game.

“I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it,” Hwang said in an interview with Variety.

However, he shared that he’ll work with a team when he’s ready to work on Season 2.

“But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors,” he added.

When asked why Squid Game resonated with global audiences, he believes it’s down to the relatable characters and the simplicity of the show.

“I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life,“ he said.

“But I wanted it to use the kind of characters we’ve all met in real life. As a survival game it is entertainment and human drama.”

“The games portrayed are extremely simple and easy to understand. That allows viewers to focus on the characters, rather than being distracted by trying to interpret the rules.”

Hopefully, he’ll get a good rest so he can carry on his creative visions for Squid Game season 2.