Students skipping breakfast to avoid using dirty toilets, reveals MOE

MANY students are skipping breakfast just to resist the urge to use toilets in school as it was often wet and had poor ventilation.

Speaking at the Education Transformation Council: Safe and Conducive Educational Infrastructure held on Monday, Senior Eucation Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said the ministry will implement better toilet designs to ensure they are conducive to students and teachers.

“There are students who only eat after they have returned home. They refused to use the school toilets because they are dirty.

“Our toilets are always wet and students fear that they might dirty their clothes.

“Due to poor ventilation, the toilets remain wet throughout the day,” he reportedly told a press conference.

Unfortunately, the issue of filthy toilets isn’t new, where both locals and foreigners have expressed horror at its deplorable state.

For instance, in 2019, former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was “embarrassed” by the country’s dirty and smelly state of public toilets, which he added reflects the poor civic responsibility of Malaysians.