Taylor Swift’s new song collaborator in Folklore revealed

Taylor Swift has officially moved from writing about her ex-boyfriends to having her boyfriend write songs with her. #growth

In her latest album folklore, many noticed a new collaborator named William Bowery credited for co-writing two songs titled betty and exile.

Fans who guessed that William Bowery was in fact Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, must have felt validated when it was finally confirmed to be true.

In the film folklore: the long pond studio sessions, Swift explained that she heard Joe singing an “entirely full-formed chorus” that would become betty.

“I was just like ‘Hello...’ It was a step that we would have never of taken because why would we have ever written a song together,” she explained.

The song betty was the first time the couple had a conversation about working together on music.

"I came in and I was like, 'Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this, so because we're in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it's like if we write this song together?'”

Apparently, Joe plays the piano beautifully too and Swift had come across him playing a segment from the song exile.

“He was singing the Bon Iver part, the 'I can see you standing honey, with his arms around your body, laughing but the joke's not funny at all.' He was just singing it. And I was entranced and asked if we could keep writing that one,” she said.