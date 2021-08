They wrote, “Aiyo! We just wanted an excuse to use that. We just love your outfits Malaysia!”

The official Twitter account of the organising committee, @Tokyo2020, tweeted a photo of team Malaysia and praised the outfits worn by our athletes.

Have you seen our Malaysian Paralympic team’s attire during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony?

Aiyo! We just wanted an excuse to use that 😁 We just love your outfits Malaysia 😍 #OpeningCeremony #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/XCcjlAD1MY

The opening ceremony outfits were designed by the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) department of fashion design and the arts and design faculty.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the Malaysian contingent’s outfits were inspired by the legendary Malay warrior’s outfit, Hang Tuah, with the colours of the Jalur Gemilang. The outfits also proudly feature our local Songket Bunga Tabur pattern.

The men’s attire comes with the tanjak (traditional Malay headgear), an outer coat and sampan. The women’s attire comes complete with an outer coat, a dokoh (tiered pendant) and a shawl.

Team Malaysia was led by flag-bearer and powerlifting champion, Bonnie Bunyai Gustin along with national sprinter, Siti Noor Iasah Ariffin.

Malaysian netizens who spotted @Tokyo2020’s tweet expressed their love for the outfits too.

“Thank you for the compliment but we love it too. The most beautiful outfits of the day. Arigato Gozaimasu,” @ultrasukan tweeted.

“I like this better. The songket and pattern are so simple and nice, less is more,”@joulejulies wrote.

“All the best our paralympians. Bring back the medals, break the records with the spirit of Malaysia Boleh,” @AlawiyahYussof tweeted.

Twitter user @harry_jjay summarized it best by writing, “Standing in the eyes of the world,” quoting a part of the lyrics of the famous song by Malaysia’s Queen of Rock, Ella.

The song Standing in the Eyes of the World gained popularity when it was chosen as the official theme song for the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

At the Paralympic Games this year, 22 athletes will be representing Malaysia in nine sporting categories from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Good luck and all the best to our Paralympians! Lets cheer on our athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games!