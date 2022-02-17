Thai boy sings on livestream to raise funds for father’s funeral

IT is never easy to lose a loved one, and even after they are gone, we will still want to do what we can for their sake. A 12-year-old boy from Thailand recently went viral for performing music on a livestream on his Facebook page to raise funds for the funeral for his late father.

The boy, Chanadej Khiewsen has been singing on the streets from the age of five, and used the donations he received for his school expenses. However, after his father became ill, he played music to raise funds for his father medical bills.

On Feb 15, he informed his followers that his father had passed away from cancer and explained that he needed money to pay for his funeral.