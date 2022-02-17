Thai boy sings on livestream to raise funds for father’s funeral

IT is never easy to lose a loved one, and even after they are gone, we will still want to do what we can for their sake. A 12-year-old boy from Thailand recently went viral for performing music on a livestream on his Facebook page to raise funds for the funeral for his late father.
The boy, Chanadej Khiewsen has been singing on the streets from the age of five, and used the donations he received for his school expenses. However, after his father became ill, he played music to raise funds for his father medical bills.
On Feb 15, he informed his followers that his father had passed away from cancer and explained that he needed money to pay for his funeral.
He wrote: “The day I don’t want to come has arrived, but dad told me to live in the world of reality. I would like to do this for dad for the last time ... Today, I’m asking [for donations] for dad’s funeral. I don’t want to use this term at all.”
The boy tried to keep a cheerful face throughout his performance, but tears kept falling down the cheeks as he was singing and playing the guitar.
Thanks to generous netizens, he was able to hold a small ceremony with the funds he received. He later thanked his followers for their kindness.
We hope the talented young boy will continue to chase after his dreams and becomes a great musician one day.
Watch the video here.