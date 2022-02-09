Thai man goes viral for looking like Dom from ‘Fast and Furious’

SOCIAL media users have been seeing double over a Thai man's resemblance to Hollywood star Vin Diesel. The man has been going viral for his pictures showing him posing in his car just like Diesel’s iconic character Dominic Toretto from the Fast and Furious film franchise.

Atid Modifai from Chiang Rai district was aware of his resemblance to Diesel even before he achieved his recent viral fame. He has been dressing like him for years and says he always uploads pictures of himself in similar poses to the actor.

Social media users have even made Fast and Furious-themed edits and memes of him.

He recently went viral again after posting a picture of himself posing in a car in a similar outfit like Dom in Fast and Furious. The post garnered 12,000 likes and 6,500 shares with comments from Facebook users who expressed their shock by the resemblance.

Atid thanked netizens for their positive reactions and even reshared a few of the fan edits.

What do you think? Does he look like Vin Diesel?