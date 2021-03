Online shopping mishaps happen more often than we realize due to our carelessness. Recently, a man in Thailand had quite a surprise for himself when he ripped open his delivery. According to Oriental Daily, the man claimed that he bought an iPhone 7 online via the online shopping platform Lazada. However, he received a beautiful table that resembled the iPhone 7 instead!

Each corner and detail of the unique work desk closely resembles the actual iPhone 7. The work desk comes equipped with drawers as well to store stationeries. Based on the South Korean website selling cute and interesting household items, the iPhone 7 desk costs US$247.89 (RM1021.38).