THUNDERSTORMS, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in several states from today, The Star Online reports.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said among the states and territories that will be affected are Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan and Melaka.

Bad weather will also affect Terengganu (Besut and Setiu), Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat and Kluang) and Sarawak (Belaga in Kapit, Bintulu, Subis in Miri).