Twin surprise: Gillian Chung in the dark about Charlene Choi’s secret marriage

A screenshot from the episode of Because We’re Friends where Choi confessed she had never revealed her marriage to her friends.

Charlene Choi, a member of Cantopop group Twins, was secretly married to Ronald Cheng in 2006. No one knew about their marriage until after their divorce in 2010, which came as a shock to everyone. She recently mentioned the incident on a show where she admitted that even Twins mate Gillian Chung did not know about her marriage. In the latest online web show “Because We’re Friends”, Choi mentioned to Anita Yuen that she did not tell any of her friends about her secret marriage 15 years ago. Chung and Joey Yung, who were beside her, also nodded and agreed. “Yes, I didn’t know about it either.”

When Yuen saw their response, she was shocked. Choi also confessed that the reason she didn’t tell her friends was that she “didn’t want to doubt them”. She revealed that when she and Cheng got married, they agreed to keep it a secret. “Because if someone outside found out about it, it would mean that one of my friends betrayed me. I didn’t want that to happen.” She explained she chose to keep it a secret from even her closest friends for the sake of protecting herself and them. Chung also agreed that Choi chose not to tell anyone about it because she did not want to be suspicious of anyone, and noted that it was a way for Choi to protect her friends. Choi’s secret marriage caused an uproar within the entertainment circle in the past once it was revealed after their divorce. When she finally talked about it, which she rarely did, Yung praised Choi for being so zealous as she was able to love and hate so openly.