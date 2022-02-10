Uncle Kentang helps family living in their car for the past month

EARLIER this week, social activist Kuan Chee Heng, fondly known as Uncle Kentang, tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Serdang Hospital to receive treatments for his illness, which was said to be rated at category four.

At the time, Kuan noted that his office would be closed for four days and that the hotline would be shut down (except for the ambulance services). However, he was discharged from Hospital Serdang on Wednesday (Feb 9), and seems to be back on social media again.

He took to his Facebook page to seek help for a family in Puchong that was living from their Perodua Viva because the father was said to have been cheated out of his salary.

The father, who’s the sole provider, worked as a security guard. After not being able to pay the last three months of their rent, they were allegedly evicted from their home and had been staying in their car for the past month.

In the images shared, a small baby can be seen sleeping in the back seat, along with two kids.