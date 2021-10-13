Unemployed man torched family home after mother refused to give money

On October 11, a man in his 30s burned down his family’s house at Kampung Bukit Kapar, Selangor after his mother refused to give him money. According to Berita Harian, the suspect was recently released from jail for drug offences.

Police received a report about the fire at 3.30pm from a 37-year-old woman who happens to be the suspect’s niece who lives next door. She was at work when she was informed that her house has gone aflame and immediately rushed back home.

When she arrived at her semi-detached village house, the firefighters from the Kapar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and Kota Anggerik BBP were in the midst of putting out the fire. The fire was brought under control at about 3.50pm but by then, 90% of the house has been destroyed.