UNHCR cardholder assaults elderly woman in broad daylight

A video that recently went viral in Bunga Tanjung, Ampang provoked controversy due to it showing immoral and obscene acts.

Yesterday, a foreign male who attempted to engage in indecent behaviour on an elderly woman in public was apprehended.

Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail, the chief of the Ampang Jaya District Police, claimed that his department had received a report from the victim, a 71-year-old housewife at the time of the event.

According to the footage, he attempted to assault the woman while pushing her. He displayed no remorse during the encounter, despite witnesses shouting to get him away from the woman in the video.

Reported by Buletin TV3, “The suspect, who is also a drug addict, was arrested by the public at the scene of the incident, after the victim screamed for help.”

The suspect, who tested positive for Ketamine, was re-arrested by Pandan Indah Police personnel.

How do you feel about this video? Although we live in strange times, it makes me proud to see Malaysians helping one another.