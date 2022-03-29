Victory Brinker crowned the world’s youngest opera singer

OPERA darling Victory Brinker is once again making headlines! In fact, the 10-year-old singer has just made history right out the gates as the world's youngest opera singer.
Guinness World Records confirmed the news after Brinker participated in eight professional performances at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre's Light and Legends show in 2019. At the time, Brinker was just seven years and 314 days old.
“I set a Guinness World Record! While performing on Italian TV, I was surprised with the GWR title of World’s Youngest Opera Singer based on my very first opera [contract]!” wrote Brinker on her Instagram.
This is not the first time Brinker has broken records. Last July, Brinker became the first America’s Got Talent performer to receive a Golden Buzzer from all four judges.
But that is not all. Her metier as an impressive opera singer also includes her ability to sing in three octaves and seven languages.
“I was an early talker and started singing at age two. Between ages two and three, I was memorising entire CDs with good pitch. I was always singing,” she told Guinness.
She went on to share how she became interested in opera after she was introduced to it by her mother. Despite the difficult aspect of it, Brinker finds great fulfilment and joy in taking it up.
“I love the challenge of the difficult arrangements, the technique required to sing, all the runs, and the different languages all the arias are written in,” she said.
Congratulations on your impressive achievement Victory! We look forward to hearing more about your career as an opera singer.