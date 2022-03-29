Victory Brinker crowned the world’s youngest opera singer

OPERA darling Victory Brinker is once again making headlines! In fact, the 10-year-old singer has just made history right out the gates as the world's youngest opera singer.

Guinness World Records confirmed the news after Brinker participated in eight professional performances at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre's Light and Legends show in 2019. At the time, Brinker was just seven years and 314 days old.

“I set a Guinness World Record! While performing on Italian TV, I was surprised with the GWR title of World’s Youngest Opera Singer based on my very first opera [contract]!” wrote Brinker on her Instagram.

This is not the first time Brinker has broken records. Last July, Brinker became the first America’s Got Talent performer to receive a Golden Buzzer from all four judges.