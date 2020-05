POLICE officers in India have come up with another method to teach stay-at-home violators a lesson.

Indian Director General of Police for Chandigarh, Sanjay Banival shared on his Twitter account how the police uses a pair of giant clamping device to catch those violators.

In the video, a police officer demonstrates how they would use the equipment to tackle non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers.

The suspects will be then be forced to sit in a pickup truck.

Speaking to NPR, head constable Gurdeep Singh from Chandigarh Police headquarters described the device as a “social distancing clamp” or a “lockdown-breaker catcher”.

“This is especially used in instances where we suspect that someone has the coronavirus and they are not cooperating with us,“ he added.

NPR also reported that police officers in Chandigarh are still testing the method and device and it was not yet put to use against lockdown violators.