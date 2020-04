THE Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed by the government has pushed business owners to get creative in order to promote their businesses.

The owners of a restaurant in Kuching definitely know the right way to do it like no other.

After taking their food business online, they added an interesting twist — delivering food in a Ferrari.

This rare method of delivery has garnered attention from many; existing and new customers included.

Speaking to World of Buzz, they expressed their concern when their sales dropped due to MCO, so they started to brainstorm on what to do to keep making money.

More interestingly, they decided to post a video of them running the business on TikTok.

Customers need to spend at least RM100 and the food will be delivered straight to their doorstep in a red Ferrari F430.

A 10% discount will be given to customers who opt to pickup it up themselves.

Now, that’s one way to do business!