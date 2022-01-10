Comedian Bob Saget passes away at age 65

BOB SAGET, notably known for his wholesome portrayal of Danny Tanner, has passed away at the age of 65. The actor who is also a comedian, was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida on Sunday afternoon.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.” said the Orange County Sheriff in his statement.

While detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the cause of Saget’s sudden death has yet to be revealed. Following his social media posts, Saget has been busy touring the country as part of his promotional initiatives for his comedy tour.

The last place he performed was at the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida last Saturday. After the show, the Full House actor expressed his joy of being back on stage.

Although Saget received great reviews as a stand-up, it was his role in the sitcom, Full House that shot him to stardom. In fact, he went on to score worldwide acclaim for his role in the show.

The sitcom was so well-beloved by fans, that he reprised his role in Netflix’s 2016 revival of the show. Actor, John Stamos who worked alongside him was devastated upon hearing the news of his passing.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” wrote Stamos on his Twitter account.

His fellow pal, Whoopi Goldberg also paid tribute to him, noting his “huge heart and abject lunacy”.