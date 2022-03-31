Fish served as meal comes alive on customer’s plate

MANY of us like including fish in our diets. Whether we enjoy them fried, steamed or even raw, they are a great source of protein to have. However, preparing them can be tricky at times, especially when it comes to serving a fish raw.

A recent viral video perfectly explains why. In the clip, raw fish (with some salad) is served to a customer in a Japanese restaurant. At first glance, the fish seemed dead and perfectly safe to consume.

But things quickly escalated when his chopsticks came close to the fish. The creature on the plate suddenly started moving and opening its mouth.

It even managed to grab the customer’s chopstick firmly! And when he tried pulling it back, the fish refused to let go.

You can watch the shocking incident here!

The viral video, which was posted on Instagram by a user named @rhmsuwaidi, has since garnered over 100,000 views.

People were shocked by the video. One commentator exclaimed: “What is this.... is it eaten raw or even cooked?”

Another user blamed this on “seafood eaters”, writing: “They are getting worse day by day.”

So, what do you think? Has this ever happened to you before?