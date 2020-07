If you’ve passed by the children’s section in department stores, you’ll probably recognize an Asian child model who looks like a cross between BLACKPINK’s Jennie or a young Song Hye-kyo.

The 11-year-old child model’s name is Ella Gross. Born to a Korean mother and an American father, her good looks have helped her grace the walls of brands such as Zara, Abercrombie and Disney.

Other than modelling, it seems that Ella is set to embark on a singing career too as she has been signed to The Black Label record label for almost two years now.

According to SCMP, The Black Label’s Teddy said Ella has a “special voice that is completely capable for being a singer, as well.”

This young model already has 3.8 million followers on Instagram where she shares snapshots about her life.

Just like most people these days, Ella is also active in TikTok. In one of her TikTok videos, she spent time with Kristina Pimenova, who is hailed as the most beautiful girl in the world. Apparently, the two of them are close and have been together in several shoots.