Woman caught on camera stealing a little girl’s gold necklace

WITH pickpocketing cases on the rise, one can never be too careful of their possessions from going missing, especially in crowded areas.

A woman was lucky enough to catch a thief in broad daylight, swiftly stealing her young niece’s gold necklace.

The incident took place during the Jom Heboh event in Shah Alam, as explained in a caption of a TikTok video uploaded by @_cheykaa.

In the TikTok video, a woman clad in a muted brown hijab standing behind @_cheykaa’s niece was seen doing a whole spin, as if looking around the area and in the blink of an eye, proceeded to grab the little girl’s necklace.

Unfortunately for the thieving perpetrator, she was not aware that she was being recorded.

“A reminder to myself and everyone else. Please be careful when wearing gold bracelets or necklaces. Nowadays, these cases are happening so often. It happened to us at Jom Heboh Shah Alam.

“My niece, dressed in black had her necklace cut by that woman behind her who vanished as soon as she took the necklace,” the woman said in her post.

In a follow-up video to the incident, the woman who took the little girl’s necklace was apprehended and surrounded by @_cheykaa’s family and the police.

The woman eventually confessed to stealing the necklace, however, the robbery turned out to involve more than one person as the culprit said that she passed the necklace to her mother.

“She did not admit to taking the necklace and twisted her words claiming that the necklace is now with her mother and is not in her possession anymore.

“No matter how many times she called, her mother never picked up,” read the caption of the video.

The perpetrator has since been arrested while an investigation is underway by the police.