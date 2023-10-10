Woman claiming to be famous Chinese actress demands for free food in Kuching eatery

GETTING free stuff is no doubt a good feeling, however there are others who feel entitled to free stuff on the excuse of their “influence”.

Recently, a Facebook post by Ah Ong shared his friend’s encounter with a “celebrity” who demanded free food at a restaurant in Kuching.

The woman had ordered a lot of food in the restaurant which amounted to RM100.

In his post, the woman allegedly told the restaurant staff that she is a famous actress who starred in the iconic 2001 Hong Kong comedy film Shaolin Soccer, Vicki Zhao Wei.

“The woman then asked my friend if she could eat for free. Her reason was that she is a famous actor who will help promote my friend’s business,” he said in his post.

His friend refused the woman’s “offer” and insisted that she pay her bill, “superstar” or not.

“The woman was very angry and scolded my friend loudly. She then stepped out of the restaurant and took some photos, threatening to make the incident go viral.

“In the end, my friend confirmed that the woman did pay her bill but angrily left his restaurant,” he added.

The food blogger also shared that people like Zhao Wei will never demand others to buy her things, let alone free food considering her sizable wealth.

“She is already a superstar and rich. Why would she need free stuff?” he concluded in his post.

