Woman creates exit interview for dates who ghosted her

THIS would sound familiar to those who have used dating apps.

You drop a message to the person you feel you’d like to get to know better. They respond and you have a nice time chatting and getting to know them. As time passes you decide that this person is interesting and there might be something more there ... only to have them disappear all of a sudden without any warning or explanation.

Getting ghosted by someone in real life is bad enough but what do you do when someone ghosts you on a dating app? You’d assume the other party was interested given the long chats and harmless flirting, right?

Do we send them a message?

Go back to swiping for a new match or just wait?

It’s annoying.

Most of the time, we just move on as there’s nothing much we can do about it. However, Shanna from Nashville, Tennessee had something else in mind.

In a TikTok video, Shanna stated that she is tired of getting ghosted so she created an exit interview with guys who disappeared on her to see where things really went wrong.

There are 6 questions that Shanna wants the people who ghosted her to answer:

1. State the reason you ghost Shanna

2. Rate Shanna’s personality, on a scale of 1 to 4 (best to worst)

3. What could Shanna do to stop being ghosted?

4. How hot is Shanna? (multiple choice)

5. What would you tell Shanna before she forgets you?

6. Rate her jokes, on a scale of 1 to 4 (amazing to boring)

TikTok users have mixed reactions towards her exit interview. Some comforted Shanna by saying it’s not her fault and had nothing to do with her while others felt she has very low self-esteem as she should not be worrying about other people’s opinion of her.

The video garnered more than 4,100,000 views, 227,700 likes and 1,980 comments.

You can watch the video here.