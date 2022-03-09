Woman slapped by housemate for cooking at 5am

ON Tuesday (March 8), a woman by the name of Vestene Wong took her Facebook page to share how she was slapped in the face by her housemate for cooking at five in the morning.
In her lengthy Facebook post, she explained that she is living in a rental house with three other housemates: two males living on the upper floor and one female staying on the ground floor.
She said she woke up early that morning to cook because she was going hiking with her friends later that day. She said since it was a common area, she could use it any time; in fact she had “double checked” with her landlord and confirmed there wasn’t any curfew on using the common area.
After about 10 minutes of cooking, her female housemate angrily walked to the kitchen and slapped her across her face. The lady scolded her with foul words and lashed out at her, saying she should have taken the stove to the living room to cook. Apparently, Vestene’s cooking at that hour had woken her up.
The woman then proceeded to say she would get away with slapping Vestene because she had anxiety, and threatened to sue her by engaging with a lawyer. Ignoring the woman's words, Vestene filed a police report by bringing along an unlabeled pill saying it was her anxiety pill. When the police asked for her card to validate her illness, she told them it was just a mild anxiety and there isn't any card to prove her mental illness.
The police asked her housemate to apologise for her actions.
“I am willing to apologise but for you to acknowledge my apology is another story. Yes, I’m wrong, but she’s also not considerate at all,” her housemate allegedly said.
Vestene dropped the issue and did not want to waste more time on it because she felt her apology wasn't sincere.
“I’m still living in fear, hoping she won’t hurt me,” Vestene stated in the post.
Netizens were enraged by the story, and slammed the housemate for her actions.
Getting disturbed when you are sleeping can be uncomfortable but violence is never an option. We hope Vestene is okay and situations like this doesn't occur again.
What do you think about this issue?