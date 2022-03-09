Woman slapped by housemate for cooking at 5am

ON Tuesday (March 8), a woman by the name of Vestene Wong took her Facebook page to share how she was slapped in the face by her housemate for cooking at five in the morning.

In her lengthy Facebook post, she explained that she is living in a rental house with three other housemates: two males living on the upper floor and one female staying on the ground floor.

She said she woke up early that morning to cook because she was going hiking with her friends later that day. She said since it was a common area, she could use it any time; in fact she had “double checked” with her landlord and confirmed there wasn’t any curfew on using the common area.

After about 10 minutes of cooking, her female housemate angrily walked to the kitchen and slapped her across her face. The lady scolded her with foul words and lashed out at her, saying she should have taken the stove to the living room to cook. Apparently, Vestene’s cooking at that hour had woken her up.