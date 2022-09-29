Woman traumatised by past relationships seeks out polygamous relationship on Facebook

A local woman anonymously expressed her longing for a polygamous marriage on a Facebook page due to past traumatic relationships.

From her post on the Facebook group ‘Luahan Hati Seorang Isteri’, she stated that she is seeking a legal polygamous marriage with a willing prospective husband.

“I have a dreadful past that my friends and family don’t know about. All the men I knew previously merely wanted my body,” she said. If there’s a man who’s willing to commit to a polygamous relationship and his family is accepting of it, I’m ready with an open heart,” she said in her post.

However, the anonymous woman had received comments aplenty advising her against polygamy and to not use her past trauma as a reason to pursue someone else’s spouse.

“Don’t build your happiness on someone else’s pain. Remember, taking something that belongs to others won’t last long,” a Facebook user commented.

Meanwhile, other netizens were more sympathetic to her cause and beckoned others to be understanding of her situation at present before passing their judgment.

