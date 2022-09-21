Young boy playing with matches destroys two homes in fire

A YOUNG boy’s game of sparking matches is believed to have set two houses ablaze in Tawau district today.

In the 8am incident, it is learnt that the boy had placed burning pieces of paper under a wooden cupboard in a room which then caught on fire, and the flames had spread to other parts of the house along Lorong Haji Sundu, Batu 2, Jalan Apas, The Star Online reports.

The child’s elder sibling had caught sight of the burning cupboard and immediately alerted the others, who then notified the authorities.

Tawau Fire Station chief Julius John Stephen said when the firemen arrived, the fire had spread throughout the area, including the adjacent home, which he confirmed destroyed as well.

He said they managed to bring the fire under control at 9.57am and operations ceased at 11.10am after firefighters ensured that there were no other hazardous elements on scene.