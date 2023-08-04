Young man kicks out wife after seeing her face without makeup for the first time after wedding

WHEN it comes to relationships, especially marriage, it is always best to be honest and transparent with one another on matters that are important to avoid any untoward situations.

In this case of looks and honesty, a man from China asked his new bride for a divorce after seeing her bare face without makeup after the wedding, according to a report by Detik.

The man, Cao, 30, had married his wife, Trang, 47, despite the age difference. The pair had connected over social media and had been dating for several years before tying the knot.

Throughout the period of Cao and Trang dating, Cao had always been attracted to Trang, who he thought to be beautiful, affectionate, confident and mature. It also helped that their family backgrounds were similar.

Cao decided to propose to Trang after dating for a while and threw a simple wedding in their hometown.

After their wedding, the newlyweds were still not legally registered as a married couple however, their marriage was acknowledged by everyone else in their lives.

During the wedding night, Trang had removed all traces of makeup off her face and whatever elation Cao had felt for being a newlywed faded away as soon as he laid eyes on his wife’s bare face for the first time.

Reeling from shock, the 30-year-old was unable to recognise Trang since her makeup was so impeccable, her real face was unrecognisable and this enraged Cao who felt cheated and prompted him to immediately ask for a divorce and kicked his wife out of the house.

Trang had tried to explain to Cao that she only wanted to look as good as other women just to please him hence her heavy makeup. However, her patience wore thin with her husband’s attitude and she then laid down an ultimatum.

It was either to go on with the marriage or divorce, with Cao paying Trang compensation of 200,000 yuan.

Feeling cornered by Trang’s demands, Cao felt that he was the victim in this situation and acquired legal assistance to settle the issue. It is uncertain if the pair stayed together or got a divorce.