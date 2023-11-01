Golden Globes returns after 2022 controversies

AFTER being embroiled in scandal following allegations of racism, corruption, and sexual assault, the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will mark the awards show’s return to network television after NBC declined to air the show in 2022.

The controversies then surrounded the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a small group of international journalists that determines the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards each year.

As they attempt a comeback this year hopefully to right the wrongs, President Helen Hoehne said that the group has been overhauled with a new code of conduct and added stricter standards of who can be a member, after last year’s virtual no-show.

On Monday, the HFPA announced a new group of presenters for the show, including some Golden Globe nominees on the list. In particular, Jenna Ortega received her first Golden Globe nod in the best actress in a musical or comedy category for her role as Wednesday Addams on Wednesday and Jennifer Coolidge was nominated for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.

The new names added to the presenter’s list also includes Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, and Salma Hayek Pinault, who will be joining previously announced presenters like Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan.

In the movies categories, The Banshees of Inisherin leads the Golden Globes nominations with eight nods, followed by six nominations Everything Everywhere All at Once, and five nods for Babylon and The Fabelmans.

For television, Abbott Elementary leads with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus with four nods each.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting The 2023 Golden Globes, which airs live on NBC and Peacock on Wednesday, Jan 11 at 9am MYT.