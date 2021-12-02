Halle Berry celebrates the surprise success of Bruised

ACTRESS Halle Berry is on cloud nine after her new Netflix film Bruised scored a knockout in its debut.

The action-packed series, which was directed by Berry, became the most-watched film on Netflix in the US. Upon hearing the good news, the Oscar winner posted a video of herself dancing on her Instagram.

Berry added the caption: “When you find out the night before that your film is # 1 in the US and # 2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate. This is bound to happen. “

In Bruised , Berry stars as an MMA fighter who accepts an offer for an unsanctioned match. Her character also deals with the return of her long lost six-year-old son.

Although the success is impressive, this should not really come as a surprise. In fact, this year has been quite a milestone for Berry.

It was just announced that Berry has signed on for a multi-film deal with Netflix. The actress expressed her gratitude for the collaboration in a statement.

“My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott (Stuber) and Ted (Sarandos) would treat it with great care. The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with.

“I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Berry has already started working on two new projects.

The first is a science fiction feature, The Mothership . The film details a woman’s journey to find her missing husband after discovering an extra-terrestrial artefact under their home.

Our Man from Jersey , the second film, has been described as a ‘blue-collar James Bond’ film.