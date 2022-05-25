Halsey: Is pop music beholden to TikTok’s viral factor?

A DEBATE on the role of TikTok in the music world is currently raging after singer Halsey ignited the tinder by posting a TikTok on May 22, claiming that her label will not allow the release of a new song without a “viral TikTok moment”.

In their video (the singer uses she/they pronouns) Halsey claimed the record label Astralwerks-Capitol is blocking her from releasing a new single unless the song can satisfy their marketing criteria. The video currently has over seven million views.

“I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok,” she claimed.

Halsey later posted a second video that included an audio conversation, presumably between Halsey and a member of the label or team about the potential release schedule for the song.

A rep for the singer’s longtime label, Astralwerks-Capitol, responded on Monday morning, saying in a statement to Variety: “Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music.”

The reaction to Halsey’s claims has been split.

While many shared their support for Halsey, others questioned what might be “organic” and what might be fabricated about the situation.

Halsey also updated their Twitter on Sunday night in defense of the “TikTok tantrum.”

“They said ‘Wow the tiktok is going really strong!’ I was like, ‘Ok cool so can I release my song now?’ They said ‘We’ll see!’ Tell me again how I’m making this up.”

Halsey additionally claims that even the music video for the song was finished, and it – like the master of the song – can’t be released as the labels own it.

The singer isn’t the only artiste to bring this issue up.

Charli XCX, Florence Welch and FKA Twigs have all chimed in on their own TikToks about the matter.