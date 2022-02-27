Hollywood stars rally around embattled Ukraine

IN recent days, there has been an outpouring of support for Ukraine by certain segments of Hollywood, following its invasion by Russia last Thursday. In particular, stars of Ukrainian descent are speaking out, urging an end to the crisis.

Ukrainian-born actress and activist Milla Jovovich took to Instagram to say that she was “heartbroken and dumbstruck” over recent events, adding: “My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them.”

Dancing with the Stars alum Maks Chmerkovskiy, who is in Ukraine and who has been updating fans about the invasion, has been urging people to speak out in support of an end to the conflict. He wrote on Instagram: ““There’s always another way! War is never an answer!”

Actor Sean Penn is also currently in Ukraine filming a documentary, and called the war a “brutal mistake”, and urged an end to the violence. He tweeted his praise for Ukrainians, calling them “historic symbols of courage and principle.”

More recently, Ashton Kutcher tweeted out simply: “I stand with Ukraine.” Kutcher’s wife and That 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis was born in Ukraine when it was still part of the former Soviet Union, and still speaks Russian fluently. She and her family moved to the US when she was a child.

Kunis doesn’t use social media, and hasn’t commented publicly on the current situation, but over the years she has spoken about her time in the country, and in 2017, she and Kutcher paid a visit to her former hometown to see her old family home.