Hosting the party of the year!

Rapper Saweetie is all set to host and perform at the 2021 MTV EMAs

Saweetie rose to fame through Instagram when she started to post short snippets of her rapping videos. — PHOTO COURTESY CALVIN KLEIN

2021 has been an amazing year for international rapper Saweetie. From being named a MAC ambassador to having two hit singles over the summer, Saweetie has been busy expanding her empire despite the current circumstances. In fact, the multifaceted artiste known for her ‘icy girl’ persona has achieved several milestones in a short period. Ever since her debut in 2017, the 27-year-old rapper (born Diamonté Harper) has released three music EPs, 18 singles and toured around the globe. Saweetie was even crowned as quarantine’s Content Queen during the lockdown. What’s more, she recently added hosting to her impressive repertoire. Along with a BEST NEW category nomination, Saweetie will host and perform at the MTV EMAs next Monday in Budapest, Hungary. In anticipation of hosting the virtual show, the rapper sat down at a recent Southeast Asia Zoom roundtable to tease the upcoming show and speak about her musical journey thus far. As the host of MTV EMAs, can you tell us anything about the show and your performance? “I will have a minimum of 10 looks. I will be utilising every single corner of the room. So, make sure you watch because we are going to be having a good time. And I am just really excited to see all the other artistes perform. I will be presenting, performing, and I am also nominated, so I am just really grateful for the recognition.”

Did you get any advice from previous hosts of the show? “I have not received any yet but when I think of advice, I think Cher is so amazing. We do something together and she just gave me career advice and life advice. So, I really appreciate that sharing we had.” Do you intend to beat Rita Ora’s record of wearing 13 outfits? “Oh wow, I did not know that. Really? 13 outfits? I am not sure if I am going to beat her on that one because I did not intend to wear more than 13 outfits. But I do want to see what she wore because she has amazing fashion.” Speaking of the MTV EMAs, do you feel awards matter more than trends? “I think they are both equal because when I see trends, it lets me know that people are having a great time with my music. And then when I see the nominations, it lets me know that all the hard work that I and my team have been doing is being recognised. So honestly, they are equally important to me.” What are your thoughts on the fact that people worldwide have identified so much with your songs? “That is a good question! I think when I make music like I like to have a good time, so I think everyone likes to have a good time. So, I think, well, hopefully, my music makes people want to have a good time. So, I am all about the vibe from a vibe group. So, I make my music. It is intended so that people are empowered and smart and have a good time.”